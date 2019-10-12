Your Weekend

Bay coalition impasse a fight between boys — Bantu Holomisa

By Siyamtanda Capa - 12 October 2019

As political parties prepare to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani through a no-confidence motion next week, UDM president Bantu Holomisa says he has seen no reason to intervene in the impasse.

“Right now I have not seen anything that requires that we get involved...

