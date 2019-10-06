Woodridge hockey captain scores Olympic selection

Future shines brightly for matric pupil Edith Molikoe, who has learnt valuable lessons from stints with SA side

Woodridge College pupil Edith Molikoe is excited to put on the green and gold for her country after she was selected to the South Africa squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



However, before that, her focus will be squarely on getting her skills up to the level that she expects from herself, having recently returned from a high-performance camp with the SA indoor women’s hockey team...

