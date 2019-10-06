VW is in a bid to keep ex-staff and EFF from entering its premises

The EFF said many of these employees had entered a permanent state of economic oppression since their dismissal.

VW is appealing to the court to bar Khanya Gqisha, the 163rd respondent in the application, and “further” respondents, from entering VW’s premises.

The company also wants to prevent them from entering dealer premises Tavcor Embassy and the Kelston Motor Group, trading as Market Square Volkswagen, as well as from interfering, slowing down, obstructing or disrupting VWSA dealers in Uitenhage or Port Elizabeth.

Judge Mandla Makaula has ordered the EFF and the respondents to appear in court on October 15 to provide reasons why he should not grant VWSA’s request.

EFF regional secretary Hector Peter said they had protested outside VW in September.

“VW responded to our demands and we’re looking over their response,” Peter said.

“The EFF also received an interdict and we’re complying.

“We’re not being barred, but we’re cited as respondents because we support workers.”

Ngqisha could not be reached for comment by the time of going to print.