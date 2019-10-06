South African landscape architect is up for architecture ‘Oscar’

Thesen Island landscape creator Christiaan Mulder first African to be nominated among top three for global award

The South African landscape architect behind Knysna’s multi-award-winning Thesen Island has become Africa’s first nominee for the prestigious International Federation of Landscape Architects’ Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe Award.



Chris Mulder and Associates Incorporated director Dr Christiaan Mulder, 75, was named among the top three living landscape architects whose lifetime achievements and contributions have had a unique and lasting impact on the welfare of society and the environment...

