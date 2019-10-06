A visiting bird man preyed on at Bay reserve

New Cape Recife security concerns after visitor’s camera equipment worth R120,000 swiped from car boot

Thieves robbed a visiting birdwatcher at Cape Recife of more than R100,000 of equipment – and a family mascot called Dave – highlighting renewed security concerns at the reserve since the metro stopped paying for a guard to man the entry boom.



Anthony Archer from Klerksdorp was recording black oystercatcher calls near the lighthouse when the rest of his equipment was swiped out of the boot of his car parked in the lighthouse car park...

