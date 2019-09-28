Good luck to Chippa’s Duran Francis
It is not for nothing that Chippa United’s gung-ho chair Siviwe Mpengesi is known for being trigger-happy when it comes to the hiring and firing of coaches.
Chippa United have now reached an incredible 19 different coaches following their parting of ways with Clinton Larsen and appointment of Duran Francis as their interim mentor...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.