Good luck to Chippa’s Duran Francis

PREMIUM

It is not for nothing that Chippa United’s gung-ho chair Siviwe Mpengesi is known for being trigger-happy when it comes to the hiring and firing of coaches.



Chippa United have now reached an incredible 19 different coaches following their parting of ways with Clinton Larsen and appointment of Duran Francis as their interim mentor...

