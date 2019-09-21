Crime putting squeeze on Nelson Mandela Bay businesses

Small enterprises cannot survive in the face of damage to property and high security cost, says businessman after suffering five burglaries in two weeks

PREMIUM

Rampant crime in Nelson Mandela Bay is putting the squeeze on businesses, creating an environment that negatively affects domestic and foreign direct investment and is simply not competitive.



That was the word from Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Dr Andrew Muir, who said the organisation was concerned by the high crime figures and the impact this had on the sustainability of businesses...

