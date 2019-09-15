Bay boys off to study, train in Manchester
Six budding sportsmen have the opportunity of a lifetime after they were offered scholarships to further their education while they pursue their ultimate dream of playing professional football.
Travino Capoto, 18, Qhama Dolonga, 16, Gary Isaacs, 18, Mihlali Jinikwe, 17, Jason Saptoe, 16, and Rowynn Samery, 18, will hope to be in time for their first lecture after they were offered the opportunity to pursue an academic career at Manchester College...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.