Bay boys off to study, train in Manchester

Six budding sportsmen have the opportunity of a lifetime after they were offered scholarships to further their education while they pursue their ultimate dream of playing professional football.



Travino Capoto, 18, Qhama Dolonga, 16, Gary Isaacs, 18, Mihlali Jinikwe, 17, Jason Saptoe, 16, and Rowynn Samery, 18, will hope to be in time for their first lecture after they were offered the opportunity to pursue an academic career at Manchester College...

