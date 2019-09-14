Kings told to kick losing habit

New-look team determined to answer chairman Dotwana’s challenge for a winning culture and to bring back the fans



With his team’s crunch opening Guinness PRO14 showdown against the Cardiff Blues only 13 days away, Isuzu Southern Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana has issued a challenge to his players.



It is a plain directive to kick the losing habit that saw the Kings win only two of the 21 matches which they played last season...

