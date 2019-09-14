Kings told to kick losing habit
New-look team determined to answer chairman Dotwana’s challenge for a winning culture and to bring back the fans
With his team’s crunch opening Guinness PRO14 showdown against the Cardiff Blues only 13 days away, Isuzu Southern Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana has issued a challenge to his players.
It is a plain directive to kick the losing habit that saw the Kings win only two of the 21 matches which they played last season...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.