Glittering Bay Diwali event is back

The annual Diwali Ball and Diwali Queen Competition, once a highlight on the Port Elizabeth social calendar, is set to make a comeback.

In the glory days of the Alabama Hotel, tickets for the event were sold out well in advance. After the demise of the Alabama, the event was moved to other venues and slowly faded away, but one of the event founders is bringing it back in a big way after a 28-year absence.

Although Deepavalli – or Diwali as it is commonly known – is a Hindu festival, the queen competition is open to all young women irrespective of race or religion.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 29.

A gala Diwali Ball and Queen competition is being organised at the Malabar Community Centre on November 9 as a fundraiser for the Malabar Home for the Aged, home chairman Mogan Segadavan said.

Segadavan and the late Boya Chetty were the main organisers of the ball in its heyday between 1973 and 1991.

“Although the ball has not been launched yet a number of tables have already been booked.

“I am certain the event will be sold out,” Segadavan said.

Young women between 18 and 25 have been invited to enter the Diwali Queen competition. Entries close on Sunday.

For more info call Samantha at the Malabar Old Age Home on 041-457 5805 during office hours.