Exposed: What Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality hid about our water
High levels of cancer-causing chemical byproduct detected in supply to several parts of city for one month in 2018
For at least one month in 2018, metro officials detected a cancercausing agent in Nelson Mandela Bay’s drinking water – but did not inform the public about it.
This shocking revelation only came to light at an Eastern Cape health summit this week, where the city’s water quality was discussed...
