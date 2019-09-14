Exposed: What Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality hid about our water

High levels of cancer-causing chemical byproduct detected in supply to several parts of city for one month in 2018

PREMIUM

For at least one month in 2018, metro officials detected a cancercausing agent in Nelson Mandela Bay’s drinking water – but did not inform the public about it.



This shocking revelation only came to light at an Eastern Cape health summit this week, where the city’s water quality was discussed...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.