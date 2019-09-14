Chilli Boys must sizzle against Bucs
Luckless Chippa United have to score in their upcoming Premiership clash, but equally needy Pirates won’t make it easy
Chippa United will be looking to get a crack at their first win of the season in the Absa Premiership when they face Soweto giants Orlando Pirates on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium (3pm).
The Chilli Boys have not had the best start to the league this season despite impressive play. Coach Clinton Larsen’s troops are still without a win after four matches...
