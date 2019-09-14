Bay water is perfectly safe to drink, says municipal official

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed that several sites around the city had tested positive for the cancer-causing agent bromodichloromethane in 2018.



The tests, he said, showed that the sampled sites had exceeded the South African National Standard 241 (SANS 241) limits for the chemical...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.