Your Weekend

Bay water is perfectly safe to drink, says municipal official

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 14 September 2019

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed that several sites around the city had tested positive for the cancer-causing agent bromodichloromethane in 2018.

The tests, he said, showed that the sampled sites had exceeded the South African National Standard 241 (SANS 241) limits for the chemical...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
One week to go! Springboks gear up for 2019 World Cup

Most Read

X