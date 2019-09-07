Mugabe: still divisive in death

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has died at 95.



Current president Emmerson Mnangagwa announced Mugabe’s death on Twitter on September 6, saying: “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former president, Cde Robert Mugabe.”..

