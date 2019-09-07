Mugabe: still divisive in death
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has died at 95.
Current president Emmerson Mnangagwa announced Mugabe’s death on Twitter on September 6, saying: “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former president, Cde Robert Mugabe.”..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.