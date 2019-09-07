Mugabe: Loved and loathed
From liberation hero to ruthless autocrat, he was a polarising figure
Robert Mugabe was feted as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation when he first came to power in a nation divided by nearly a century of white colonial rule.
Nearly four decades later, many at home and abroad denounced him as a power-obsessed autocrat willing to unleash death squads, rig elections and trash the economy in the relentless pursuit of control...
