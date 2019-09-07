Your Weekend

Mugabe: Loved and loathed

From liberation hero to ruthless autocrat, he was a polarising figure

PREMIUM
By MacDonald Dzirutwe, Ed Cropley and Zizonke May and Devon Koen - 07 September 2019

Robert Mugabe was feted as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation when he first came to power in a nation divided by nearly a century of white colonial rule.

Nearly four decades later, many at home and abroad denounced him as a power-obsessed autocrat willing to unleash death squads, rig elections and trash the economy in the relentless pursuit of control...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
Rober Mugabe has died at age 95

Most Read

X