Kings hope golden boot will turn tables

PREMIUM

Golden boot Demetri Catrakilis has a chance to put the boot in and turn the tables on Namibia on Saturday when the Isuzu Southern Kings look to avenge a last-minute defeat to the “Biltongboere” last week.



Flyhalf Catrakilis, who started from the bench when the Kings went down 28-22 in Windhoek, will be expected to keep his team on the front foot in the rematch in Walvis Bay...

