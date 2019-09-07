Kings hope golden boot will turn tables
Golden boot Demetri Catrakilis has a chance to put the boot in and turn the tables on Namibia on Saturday when the Isuzu Southern Kings look to avenge a last-minute defeat to the “Biltongboere” last week.
Flyhalf Catrakilis, who started from the bench when the Kings went down 28-22 in Windhoek, will be expected to keep his team on the front foot in the rematch in Walvis Bay...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.