EDITORIAL | Things looking up for EP Cricket

PREMIUM

Eastern Province Cricket released its annual results this week and the contents look encouraging for the future of the game in this region. The company's financial position has improved dramatically and that is a feather in the cap for president Donovan May and the board of directors.



Facilities have always proved a challenge for cricket in our province. But out of 1,133 club cricket matches fixtured for last season, 1,082 matches took place while 51 were affected by rain...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.