Colleagues remember ‘woman of courage’
Tributes flow for slain emergency services worker
When Sisanda Fani’s attackers shot her in the head they took a mother, a sister and a friend – they also took a medic, a woman who on hundreds of emergency calls was the one calming people down and keeping them going until help arrived.
Fani’s body was found in her car in Restitution Avenue, Fairview, last Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.