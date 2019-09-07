Colleagues remember ‘woman of courage’

Tributes flow for slain emergency services worker

PREMIUM

When Sisanda Fani’s attackers shot her in the head they took a mother, a sister and a friend – they also took a medic, a woman who on hundreds of emergency calls was the one calming people down and keeping them going until help arrived.



Fani’s body was found in her car in Restitution Avenue, Fairview, last Saturday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.