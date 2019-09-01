New recipe earns wors king crown again

The Boerewors King is back!

A veteran when it comes to serving up succulent sausages, Olivier Kritzinger, from the Eastern Cape town of Joubertina, has claimed the sought-after Championship Boerewors title for the second time.

This week, the jubilant victor – whose prize-winning boerewors will now be stocked in all Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide – said making the perfect wors all started with experimentation.

The 66-year-old pensioner – who also won the competition in 2016 – returned in 2019 on a gamble.

Kritzinger decided to enter using a totally new recipe – evidently another winning combination of meat and spices.

His kitchen creativity paid off and he grilled his way to first place at this week’s exclusive beach braai-off.

After entering the competition 17 times, Kritzinger was overjoyed with the announcement of his second win.

He offered up a few key pointers for anyone keen on creating the perfect boerewors.

“There is a balance [of meat and spices] that you must maintain,” he said.

“Follow your method and be sure of your ingredients.

“You must consider every ingredient you are [using] – you need quality spices and meat.”

Kritzinger followed his own personalised four-step plan to victory.

“To start off, you need good preparation and a very goodquality cut of meat. Next you will need quality spices.

“After that you must pay very close attention to the mixing process – there is no shortcut, you need to find a balance.

“Lastly you must handle your meat well.

“It is not like hamburger patties – you need to be very gentle and take care in preparing boerewors.”

He said it was very easy to make a mistake.

“The biggest mistake is not taking care while preparing.

“You need to be extremely gentle with your meat and consider all the ingredients you are going to be using.”

Taste is an important factor in Kritzinger’s creative process to find the perfect boerewors and his biggest allies are the spices he uses.

He suggests that people experiment with samples and see what makes for a perfect taste and smell for them.

Runners-up were 2018’s winner Yvonne Blaauw, from Wellington, and Despatch resident Jimmy Steenberg.

Along with the title of SA’s No 1 Boerewors Champion, Kritzinger also walked away with prizes worth more than R500,000, including a new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4X4 6AT.

His winning-recipe boerewors will be on sale in all Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide from Friday 13 September – just in time for Heritage Day and the kick-off of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Shoprite spokesperson Patti Quinton said: “Shoprite and Checkers are proud of the country’s boerewors tradition and celebrate it by hosting the annual Championship Boerewors competition.

“For the past 27 years, these two supermarket chains have embarked on a nationwide search for South Africa’s best boerewors – creating a legacy of quality, taste and trust.”