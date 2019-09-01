Country’s foremost tourist attractions to vie for awards
South Africa’s top tourism attractions will compete for glory and bragging rights at the 2019 Lilizela Tourism Awards in November at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.
The awards will take place on November 9, two months after the provincial awards in September...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.