Kouga municipality towns hope boreholes bring relief

At least 26 boreholes have been drilled in the Hankey and Patensie areas in an attempt to alleviate water rationing.



This comes after the Kouga municipality was given drought relief funding of about R151.2m in October 2018, of which R95m remains unspent. ..

