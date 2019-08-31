Kouga municipality towns hope boreholes bring relief
At least 26 boreholes have been drilled in the Hankey and Patensie areas in an attempt to alleviate water rationing.
This comes after the Kouga municipality was given drought relief funding of about R151.2m in October 2018, of which R95m remains unspent. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.