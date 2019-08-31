Embrace chance to go all natural with hair, skincare

PREMIUM

Trailblazing women in the natural hair and skincare cosmetic industry encouraged African women and budding entrepreneurs to tap into – and embrace – the “natural her” concept at an entrepreneurship workshop held at the Roof Garden Bar on Wednesday evening.



Dermatologist and dean at the University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Clinical Medicine, professor Ncoza Dlova, alongside entrepreneurs Afriberry beauty brand founder Relebohile Moeng and The Perfect Hair founder Taryn Gill, shared their expertise on the business of hair and skincare with budding young entrepreneurs at the sixth instalment of the bi- monthly WOKE. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.