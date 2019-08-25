Georgian challenge for Kings

There will be no mercy for coach Robbi Kempson’s new squad as eastern European team go all out to climb rugby ladder

PREMIUM

Tuesday’s clash between the Isuzu Southern Kings and Georgia in the eastern European city of Tbilisi brings back memories of a previous encounter between the sides eight years ago.



That match was played in Bucharest, Romania, and the Kings emerged with a 31-17 win over a physical Georgian side in the IRB Nations Cup competition...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.