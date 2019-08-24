WATCH | St George’s Park clubs under siege
Vandalism, crime threaten to kill off historic institutions
The historic sports clubs of St George’s Park are struggling to stay afloat in the face of a tidal wave of crime and vandalism.
Club members are being mugged and at night clubs are being plundered of anything of value – from floodlight cables and copper pipe connections to air conditioner wiring, pitch tarpaulins, TVs and alcohol, mower batteries and swathes of fencing...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.