WATCH | St George’s Park clubs under siege

Vandalism, crime threaten to kill off historic institutions

PREMIUM

The historic sports clubs of St George’s Park are struggling to stay afloat in the face of a tidal wave of crime and vandalism.



Club members are being mugged and at night clubs are being plundered of anything of value – from floodlight cables and copper pipe connections to air conditioner wiring, pitch tarpaulins, TVs and alcohol, mower batteries and swathes of fencing...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.