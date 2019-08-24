Your Weekend

EDITORIAL | Plundering of our assets must end

PREMIUM
Editorial Comment None 24 August 2019

Today we report on the shocking state of the historic sports clubs of St George’s Park which are battling to survive thanks to a tidal wave of crime and vandalism.

Be it club members being mugged at night or their property being stripped of anything of value – what is clear is that the once-treasured precinct is under siege from criminals who would do anything to make a quick buck...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

St George's Park
'How many of my members did you pay?' -Moments from Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A

Most Read

X