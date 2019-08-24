No sentiment for Chippa coach Clinton Larsen in Arrows clash

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen said there would be no sentiment involved when competing against his former team Lamontville Golden Arrows in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday (3pm).



Larsen parted ways with Arrows following a bad spell in the league in December 2018 and joined Chippa in January 2019...

