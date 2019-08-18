Assistance for abused grows from tragedy

When a wheelchair-bound woman was raped in Port Elizabeth’s Walmer Township in 2018 and the perpetrator never found, a group of residents had had enough – and so the Bamb’isandla Sam Foundation was born.



The organisation, which reaches out to victims of abuse, is growing quickly, with a number of men playing a pivotal role in supporting women, children and those with disabilities through workshops and festivals and by throwing their weight behind those who need help overcoming tragedy...

