Assistance for abused grows from tragedy
When a wheelchair-bound woman was raped in Port Elizabeth’s Walmer Township in 2018 and the perpetrator never found, a group of residents had had enough – and so the Bamb’isandla Sam Foundation was born.
The organisation, which reaches out to victims of abuse, is growing quickly, with a number of men playing a pivotal role in supporting women, children and those with disabilities through workshops and festivals and by throwing their weight behind those who need help overcoming tragedy...
