Model’s body ‘forgot how to breathe’

Man recalls horror of sister’s mystery illness

PREMIUM

Recalling the fear and his overwhelming feeling of powerlessness, the brother of a young Port Elizabeth teacher and model this week told how a mysterious illness caused his sister’s body to forget how to breathe.



Today they have a name for the terrifying affliction – neuromyelitis optica or Devic’s disease, an auto-immune disease that attacks the sheath around the nerves, leaving victims unable to breathe or use their upper body...

