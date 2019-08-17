Kings aim to repel the invaders
Defence coach Van Straaten’s preparations well under way for season-opening battles against visiting European teams
A moat is being dug around the Isuzu Southern Kings’ castle to hold foreign PRO14 invaders at bay.
While interim head coach Robbi Kempson is the king of the castle, former Bok Braam van Straaten has been tasked with erecting the barriers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.