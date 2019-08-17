Comeback kid Royle makes surprise splash
Teenage swimmer lifts breaststroke bronze at champs
Teen star Jordan Royle is making big waves in the swimming world after deciding to make his comeback following a lengthy break.
Just 11 months back in the water Royle, 19, came back with a bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke at the South African Short Course Swimming Championships in Pietermaritzburg earlier in August...
