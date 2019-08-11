Warnings on expropriation policy

New proposal on land used as collateral will inhibit economic growth and compromise food security, experts caution

PREMIUM

A new proposal to expropriate without compensation land that is used as collateral in bank loan applications may inhibit economic growth, economist Ronney Ncwadi has warned.



The recommendation by the presidential advisory panel means that people would no longer be able to use their land as collateral when applying for loans...

