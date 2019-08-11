Bay schoolboy wins CSA award
U15 player of the year Ashley Murphy hoping for selection to a national team in not-too-distant future
Port Elizabeth cricketer Ashley Murphy hopes to make national and provincial selectors sit up and take notice after he claimed the U15 player of the year award at the Cricket South Africa awards recently.
Ashley, 16, was honoured with the award in a stellar year, and hopes this will be a stepping stone to more provincial representation, and also a vehicle for him to make a push for national representation one day...
