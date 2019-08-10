Steady deterioration of historic Bay hotel is threatening tourism route
Heritage and tourism stakeholders have called for the urgent intervention of the authorities to halt the continued deterioration of the historic King Edward Hotel.
Senior representatives in the two sectors warned this week that the slide in the condition of the once magnificent 115-year-old building opposite the Donkin Reserve is threatening Nelson Mandela Bay’s Route 67 heritage tourism trail...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.