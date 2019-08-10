Steady deterioration of historic Bay hotel is threatening tourism route

PREMIUM

Heritage and tourism stakeholders have called for the urgent intervention of the authorities to halt the continued deterioration of the historic King Edward Hotel.



Senior representatives in the two sectors warned this week that the slide in the condition of the once magnificent 115-year-old building opposite the Donkin Reserve is threatening Nelson Mandela Bay’s Route 67 heritage tourism trail...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.