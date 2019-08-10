Irish to Irie: A little cannabis in your coffee, anyone?
Enterprising baristas make use of over-the-counter oil to whip up their own blend and spread positivity
Irish to Irie by exchanging whiskey for weed?
While Irish whiskey in coffee is world-renowned, a new take on the age-old beverage could see Bay residents being asked if they would care for dagga and milk in their “Irie Coffee”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.