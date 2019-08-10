Irish to Irie: A little cannabis in your coffee, anyone?

Enterprising baristas make use of over-the-counter oil to whip up their own blend and spread positivity

PREMIUM

Irish to Irie by exchanging whiskey for weed?



While Irish whiskey in coffee is world-renowned, a new take on the age-old beverage could see Bay residents being asked if they would care for dagga and milk in their “Irie Coffee”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.