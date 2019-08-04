Why women kill

They are predominantly victims first – then they become violent criminals, study finds

A new study of South African women who have committed violent crimes reveals that the majority of the profiled women have a history of being victims of physical, and to a lesser extent sexual abuse – largely committed by their intimate partners.



Fort England psychiatrist Dr Mohammed Nagdee and his team dedicated 12 years to drawing up a psychological profile of women who were sent to the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital for assessment after committing various crimes...

