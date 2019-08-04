Why women kill
They are predominantly victims first – then they become violent criminals, study finds
A new study of South African women who have committed violent crimes reveals that the majority of the profiled women have a history of being victims of physical, and to a lesser extent sexual abuse – largely committed by their intimate partners.
Fort England psychiatrist Dr Mohammed Nagdee and his team dedicated 12 years to drawing up a psychological profile of women who were sent to the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital for assessment after committing various crimes...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.