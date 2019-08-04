Kirkwood golf star in swing of things for Italy

PREMIUM

Kirkwood golfer Malan Potgieter will look to broaden his golfing acumen after earning his first set of national colours ahead of the 13th Reply Italian International U16 Championships in September.



Potgieter will make his debut on the international platform as he looks to gain experience playing the game against the best age-group golfers from across the globe...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.