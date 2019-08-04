Your Weekend

Kirkwood golf star in swing of things for Italy

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 04 August 2019

Kirkwood golfer Malan Potgieter will look to broaden his golfing acumen after earning his first set of national colours ahead of the 13th Reply Italian International U16 Championships in September.

Potgieter will make his debut on the international platform as he looks to gain experience playing the game against the best age-group golfers from across the globe...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Rape trial of alleged sex pest Timothy Omotoso to start on Friday
Best hitchhiker ever? Lion catches joy ride during game drive

Most Read

X