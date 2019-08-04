Can your marriage survive falling out of love?
Do you remember when you used to think about your spouse all day long? The multiple date nights and surprise gifts you used to exchange.
In fact, you used to speak each other’s love language so much that there was no real yearning for an “I love you”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.