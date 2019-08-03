Terrifying last moments of murdered teenaged girl

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth schoolgirl Wendy Beyi’s terrifying final moments of being dragged around by her braids before being struck with a cinder block were relived on Friday as her attacker was convicted of the murder.



And as Xolani Nyangwa, 26, was led down to the holding cells after being found guilty of bludgeoning the Motherwell teen to death before setting her petite frame alight, he took with him the motive behind the murder...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.