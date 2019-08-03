Southern Kings pull plug on the process to find new head coach

A complicated and controversial process to find a new head coach for the Isuzu Southern Kings PRO14 team has been aborted with their first warmup game only weeks away.



Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana said the process had been terminated because it had been undermined by a series of leaks and confusion around the World Rugby Level 3 certification...

