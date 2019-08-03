Organisers hail success of entertaining wine show

The almost 5,000 visitors at this year’s wine show were treated to an exceptional “pour-formance” by almost 50 exhibitors and the wine industry’s leading role-players, who provided valuable edutainment throughout the three-day event.

Owner and producer of the show Andrew Douglas said the PE Wine Show was a resounding success.

“We were delighted with both the exhibitor and consumer turnout at this year’s instalment of the Tops at Spar Wine Show in Port Elizabeth.

“Our aim is to create a safe, educational, inclusive environment for consumers to broaden their wine horizons – be it the occasional quaffer or connoisseur – and to make a meaningful contribution to furthering the wine industry’s efforts to convert more consumers to the wine category,” he said.

Show CEO Debbie Combrink said the PE event was an exceptional showcase of both established and boutique wine farms, which contributed to a varied and quality experience for Port Elizabeth wine lovers.

“The response from the PE audience was incredible, owing in no small part to our partnership with Algoa FM and Weekend Post.”

Apart from the 36 wine farms that tempted palates at the show, key industry roleplayers who participated included Core Catering, the SA Sommeliers Association, Platter’s Wine Guide, Stellenbosch Vineyards and the DTI, which brought five new wine farms to the show to promote cultural diversity in the industry.

A hot favourite was the Jon Meinking #SAwineshowcase theatre experience, which offers fascinating insight to people wanting to expand their South African wine horizons.

Meinking exposes attendees to a variety of off-the-beaten-track wines from diverse regions and varying vintages, presenting them “blind” to avoid bias towards varietal, region, farm and price.

Combrink said: “Based on feedback from exhibitors and visitors we will be fine-tuning the format of the 2020 edition of the Tops at Spar Wine Show and we look forward to being back in the Friendly City next year.”

The WINEderland Tour now moves on to Pretoria from October 3 to 5, East London from November 7 to 9, and ends in Nelspruit from November 28 to 30.