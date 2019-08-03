Chilli Boys are hotter this year, warns Clinton Larsen coach

PREMIUM

“We are not the same team as we were last season,” warned Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen ahead of the start of the new Absa Premiership season.



The Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer team kick off their league campaign against newly promoted Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.