Banyana douse She-Flames to advance in Cosafa Cup race

Banyana Banyana recorded their second consecutive win in the Cosafa Women’s Championships when they beat Malawi 3-1 on Friday at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The win also confirmedBanyana’s passage to the next round of the tournament, keeping their hopes of defending their title alive.

Noxolo Cesane came straight from the bench after replacing Ongeziwe Ndlangisa to break the 1-1 deadlock between the two teams.

A late goal from Amanda Mathandi confirmed the win for Banyana.

Banyana’s victory was hardfought as Malawi proved to be no walkover on Friday.

It was a totally different Malawi team from the one which struggled against Madagascar on Wednesday, only to score in the 80th minute of the game.

It was the She-Flames who looked stronger in the first minutes of the game. While Banyana were still finding their feet, Asimenye Simwaka sneaked in an early goal through Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Banyana looked hard for an equaliser but Malawi’s defence made it very difficult for the national women’s side to score.

The only on-target shot came in the 22nd minute, but Amanda Mthandi’s attempt went straight into the hands of Malawi goalkeeper Samir Amidu.

Banyana Banyana defender Lebohang Ramalepe scored a brilliant goal from a corner to level the scoreline in the first half.

Other results:

Comoros 1 Madagascar 5 Zimbabwe 4 Mozambique 0