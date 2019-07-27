Better times soon for little Bay boy after heart surgery
After spending 11 months in hospital, Junior Masupa will finally go home – just in time to celebrate his first birthday.
Junior was born with a serious congenital heart defect...
After spending 11 months in hospital, Junior Masupa will finally go home – just in time to celebrate his first birthday.
Junior was born with a serious congenital heart defect...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.