Your Weekend

Thousands of books to be burnt after flooding in Bay library

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 21 July 2019

About 15,000 books from the Port Elizabeth Main Library in Central will be destroyed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids

Most Read

X