Uncorking an even better experience
Less than a week is what separates you from your next exceptional wine experience.
The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show is back in Port Elizabeth from Thursday July 25 to Saturday 27 July 27 at Tthe Boardwalk, and organisers have pulled out all the stops to ensure that this year’s 2019’s show uncorks an even better experience for every visitors – from the novice to the aficionado.
The introduction of a split session on Saturday and reduced pricing on Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon has been designed to deliver an enhanced experience for each of Port Elizabeth’s wine-loving markets.
Comments Debbie Combrink, CEO of the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show CEO Debbie Combrink said: “We’ve responded to feedback from sponsors, exhibitors and our host venue and we are excited to introduce measures that will cater for the newer entrants to the wine-buying market on Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon, as well as delivering quality edutainment experiences for the wine fundi.
“These include our exceptional VIP offering and content partners, such as the Wine Label Design Awards by Rotolabel and the #SAWineShowcase by Jon Meinking, and we are delighted to be welcoming the Plettenberg Bay Wine Association for the first time.
“We invite all PE residents to taste and explore a ‘Winederland’ of ti(tannic) proportions!”
If you’ve ever wondered how your vino got its shade, or if the cork truly is superior to the controversial screw cap, then the Wine Theatre is where you’ll find answers.
Two new ranges in the SPAR Sommeliers Olive Brook selection – the Everyday and Terroir Selection – will be showcased in a presentation, titled “Complex but not Confusing”.
In addition, SAWineShowcase Theatre host Meiking will entertain audiences with educational blind tastings.
Proving that “local is lekker”, a selection of estates from several wine-producing regions will be taking part in the show, some of which are exhibiting for the first time, including Kanonkop, Keermont Vineyards and Meerhof Wines. Combrink said: “We also welcome back farms, such as Babylonstoren, Beyerskloof Wines and Creation Wines.
Expanding on 2018’s boutique wine offering, visitors to the show can look forward to 8 producers in this category.”
The VIP Lounge experience, which is valued at R870 and sells for R495, includes a private seating area away from the crowds, a five-course tasting menu with a selection of paired wines from Vinesse, a decadent cheese board, personalised service by the SA Sommeliers Association, limited bar, a corporate gift compliments of Core Catering and a Platters Wine Guide, plus all General Admission ticket benefits.
The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show takes place at the Boardwalk on July 25 and July 26 from 5pm to 9pm, and on July 27 in two sessions – the first from 2pm to 5pm, followed by the evening session from 6pm to 9pm.
The reduced pricing of R135 is applicable to the Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon session, with the standard ticket price of R185 applying to Friday and Saturday evening, which includes a tasting glass courtesy of Core Catering, show guide, access to wine theatres and unlimited tastings.
There is also a Couples Combo for R385 (includes access to the show for two people, two tasting glasses, as well as six wine glasses valued at R200). VIP pricing is R495 per person. Tickets available from https://wineshow.co.za/tickets/
The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show is a proud advocate of responsible consumption of alcohol and safe driving practices.
“We have partnerships in place, specifically with GoodFellas, which provides teams to drive visitors home for free in their own vehicles on a firstcome-first-served basis,” Combrink said.