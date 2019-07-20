Uncorking an even better experience

Less than a week is what separates you from your next exceptional wine experience.

The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show is back in Port Elizabeth from Thursday July 25 to Saturday 27 July 27 at Tthe Boardwalk, and organisers have pulled out all the stops to ensure that this year’s 2019’s show uncorks an even better experience for every visitors – from the novice to the aficionado.

The introduction of a split session on Saturday and reduced pricing on Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon has been designed to deliver an enhanced experience for each of Port Elizabeth’s wine-loving markets.

Comments Debbie Combrink, CEO of the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show CEO Debbie Combrink said: “We’ve responded to feedback from sponsors, exhibitors and our host venue and we are excited to introduce measures that will cater for the newer entrants to the wine-buying market on Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon, as well as delivering quality edutainment experiences for the wine fundi.

“These include our exceptional VIP offering and content partners, such as the Wine Label Design Awards by Rotolabel and the #SAWineShowcase by Jon Meinking, and we are delighted to be welcoming the Plettenberg Bay Wine Association for the first time.

“We invite all PE residents to taste and explore a ‘Winederland’ of ti(tannic) proportions!”

If you’ve ever wondered how your vino got its shade, or if the cork truly is superior to the controversial screw cap, then the Wine Theatre is where you’ll find answers.

Two new ranges in the SPAR Sommeliers Olive Brook selection – the Everyday and Terroir Selection – will be showcased in a presentation, titled “Complex but not Confusing”.

In addition, SAWineShowcase Theatre host Meiking will entertain audiences with educational blind tastings.

Proving that “local is lekker”, a selection of estates from several wine-producing regions will be taking part in the show, some of which are exhibiting for the first time, including Kanonkop, Keermont Vineyards and Meerhof Wines. Combrink said: “We also welcome back farms, such as Babylonstoren, Beyerskloof Wines and Creation Wines.

Expanding on 2018’s boutique wine offering, visitors to the show can look forward to 8 producers in this category.”