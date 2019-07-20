Ex-Bosasa boss Gavin Watson may face criminal charges as battle between public protector and Ramaphosa hots up

The exchange, contained in a letter sent from Watson’s lawyers, Rushmere Noach Attorneys in Port Elizabeth, to Mkhwebane’s office, was as follows, with “PP” being Mkhwebane and “GW” Watson:

PP: Yeah, because we had two candidates. Hence I was asking you . . . did you pay into somebody’s campaign or you paid into the ANC. It wasn’t in this particular instance you had CR campaign and the NDZ campaign. Did you donate to the NDZ campaign? No? [laughing] You know why?

GW [in Xhosa]: You know my sister, these things that you are asking [chuckling], I don’t want to get myself into trouble [inaudible murmuring]. Let me tell you, you’ve seen what’s been said in the newspapers?

PP [in Zulu]: Yes, I have.

GW: Indeed. I am the polony in the sandwich here . . . I mean, you can see that now.

PP: You are.

GW: I am being used. If you think what is happening. I am a small, little company in the East Rand, on the West Rand. I was warned five months ago from people from parliament. Now I am being lambasted.

PP [in Zulu]: Indeed you are because as far as the public is concerned you are taking away from other people. You asked why I am asking the question. I am still going to go back to your blood is green, black and gold.

GW: Sure. Ja. Ja

PP [in Zulu]: I’m asking now, in relation to the statement you made that your blood is green, black and gold. You had two people coming from the organisation eyeing to emerge victorious. Have you found yourself in this kind of situation before?

GW [in Xhosa]: You see my sister, I helped them both . . . So I don’t want to get into the semantics of these things but I helped them both and they are both aware of that. As can be seen from newspaper reports but I seem to be the one being used as a scapegoat in this whole thing. This whole thing is very wrong. Truly.

PP: Unfortunately. I wish you all the best.

In the letter, Watson’s lawyer, Steve Gough of Rushmere Noach Attorneys, claims what he had said during the interview had been misconstrued. Watson then signed an affidavit on July 3 2019 denying he had given money to Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign.

Mkhwebane said this meant he lied under oath, which constituted a criminal offence as it violated Section 11 (3) of the Public Protector Act.

She directed national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole to investigate criminal conduct against Watson.

Watson could not be reached, while Gough said he had received no instruction to comment on the report.

In her report released on Friday, Mkhwebane made damning findings against Ramaphosa, saying he misled parliament in 2018 when he initially said the R500,000 was paid to his son Andile as part of a legitimate business deal.

Ramaphosa later wrote to parliament to say that he had erred and that Bosasa had donated the money toward his presidential campaign.