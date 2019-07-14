Tiny swallow big step for injured rugby star

Brandwag player fighting his way back to health after serious neck injuries

PREMIUM

When Brandwag High School rugby player Dano Swart, 18, recently managed to swallow 5ml of creme soda it was a cause for celebration for his family and friends, who hoped it meant the youngster – badly injured during a rugby match – was slowly clawing his way back to health...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.