The high horse of criticism in marriage

We know of very few things that will shut down intimacy quite like being criticised, and it is capable of immobilising your emotional health and the maturity of your marriage.

Spouses who are constantly critical of each other have a controlling behaviour. They are high-maintenance people. They feel compelled to critique every little thing, and it seems like they believe their spiritual gift is to point out what is wrong with you at every turn.

Control freaks care more about particular things than anybody else does, and they won’t stop pushing and nagging until they get their way.

They are convinced their way is the only right way of accomplishing the best results.

They actually have a high level of unconscious anxiety that influences most of the things they do. Because they feel anxious, they are highly motivated to gain control of their world.

And because they probably have not identified their anxiety as coming from within themselves, they will assign it to the little things you don’t do “the right way”, then pointing those things out in hopes that you will “fix” the problems, thus alleviating their anxiety for them.

In a high-maintenance relationship like this, it is hard to cope with your spouse’s critical behaviour without harbouring resentment toward them.

After all, the person who is supposed to love and nurture you first and foremost is picking you apart, trying to “improve” you on a daily basis as though that’s their primary mission in life.

Most critics frame their critiques like this: “I love you so much that I want you to be aware of these few things about you that need improvement.”

Being approached in this way piles on one thing after another that you can’t do right in your spouse’s eyes. And it is crippling to feel inadequate, and/or that you are the source of your spouse’s unhappiness.

It is important to focus on the fact that your spouse is actually anxious inside.

This will help them look a little more vulnerable to you, and will help you to cultivate a little more grace and empathy for them.

It is helpful to realise that, on some level, your critical spouse is actually feeling distressed. While this doesn’t let them off the hook, it gives you a more detailed perspective on where they are coming from.

Realising your spouse is anxious also means you can begin talking with them about the problem. A single conversation won’t fix the issue, but over the course of many conversations, you can begin uncovering what they are feeling so anxious about, and perhaps discover why they have a need to control you.

Over time, these talks may help ease the tension in your marriage, and you may find that their compulsive criticism will ease too.

While you are working through these issues together, it is also important for you to have ways to cope with their critical spirit.

Learn how to deflect your spouse’s criticism. Humour is a great way to diffuse critical statements, and it can serve as a shield to protect you from your spouse’s negativity.

Also communicate to your spouse what their constant criticism is doing to you.

Let them know, “I can handle a little criticism here and there, but your constant negative behaviour is pulling my spirit down”.

Constant criticism from your spouse can fundamentally change who you are as a person if you don’t both take steps to get into a healthier dynamic.

Showing your spouse this vulnerable part of yourself can help them see what their behaviour is doing to your spirit.

They will hopefully, over time, get off the high horse of criticism.