Nelson Mandela Bay CFO job can wait – Mongameli Bobani
The Nelson Mandela Bay council will appoint a chief financial officer only after a by-election is held to replace Ward 20 councillor Bongo Nombiba, who is serving his five-year jail sentence for fraud...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.