Your Weekend

Phumelela slams protector’s report

Company accuses Mkhwebane of bias and errors of law, seeks review of investigation of SA’s horseracing industry

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 07 July 2019

An investigation by the public protector into the thoroughbred horseracing industry is being taken on review, with claims of bias made by Phumelela Gaming and Leisure.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...

Most Read

X