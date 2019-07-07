Phumelela slams protector’s report

Company accuses Mkhwebane of bias and errors of law, seeks review of investigation of SA’s horseracing industry

PREMIUM

By Michael Kimberley -

An investigation by the public protector into the thoroughbred horseracing industry is being taken on review, with claims of bias made by Phumelela Gaming and Leisure.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.